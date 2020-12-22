Leading Baltics media firm TV3 Group, has commissioned OTT and IPTV software solutions provider Anevia to facilitate a major extension to the service capabilities of its GoO3 over-the-top (OTT) service.





A portfolio company of Bite Group and global premium asset management company Providence Equity Partners, TV3 Group owns and operates the leading commercial free-to-air channels in all three Baltic countries, the largest DTH and OTT platforms, premium film and sport channels, as well as a portfolio of commercial radio channels.



includes general and thematic TV channels such as TV3, TV6, 3+, TV3 Life, TV3 Mini, TV8; Go3, the next generation television service in the Baltics; Home 3, one of the leading pay-TV service providers in the Baltics; premium sport and film channels TV3 Sport and TV3 Film; and the TV3 Play AVOD video portal.



Go3 uses Anevia technology for video delivery over mobile networks, including an elastic CDN serving multiple countries from a centralised management system. Based on Anevia’s NEA-DVR+ EDS + NEA-CDN, the expanded system is designed to enable video delivery over mobile networks to optimise network costs and hardware infrastructure.



The packaging, storage and CDN solutions provided by Anevia are fully integrated, and are attributed with limiting the risks inherent in the fragmented and rapidly advancing OTT environment. Protected by main and redundant architecture configured across dual sites, it is a turnkey solution which is claimed to provide 99.97% service availability.



“Our goal is to offer a broadcast-level OTT service combining low latency and high signal quality,” explained TV3 Group CTO Ausra Sidaraviciene. “Anevia has proved to be an efficient and effective partner in helping us achieve this for our subscribers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. This latest investment gives us the full complement of facilities we need to meet very large-scale viewing peaks.”



