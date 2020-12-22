As of 1 Jan 2021, Ethiopian TV audiences will need to adjust their respective local satellite antennae to 57 degrees East to access the SES-hosted Ethiosat direct-to-home platform which offers exclusively majority of popular Ethiopian TV channels.
Ethiosat is Ethiopia’s first-ever dedicated free-to-air (FTA) TV platform, hosted on SES’s NSS-12 satellite. The platform was launched in October 2019 as a result of an agreement between the Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters (AEB), the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) and SES to consolidate all Ethiopian TV channels and broadcast them from one orbital position rather than having viewers navigate through a multitude of foreign channels. Ethiosat currently delivers 65 channels to Ethiopian homes, with 16 of those channels already in High Definition (HD) quality, which will be exclusive as of 1 January, a first for Ethiopia.
The decision to move channels to the popular video neighbourhood comes after the partnership agreement signed between Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority (EBA), Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI), which represented the Ethiopian government, public and private broadcasters and satellite operator SES. This has been described as marking the beginning of a new era for TV viewers in Ethiopia as the country moves permanently towards the consolidation of Ethiopian content into one prime TV neighbourhood.
EBA, ESSTI and SES say they will ensure the training and mobilisation of more than 20,000 additional installers to help repoint the dishes. Ethiopian TV audiences who wish to access Ethiosat, should simply turn their dishes to face NSS-12, or contact their local installers. The bodies say that there is no need to buy a new set-top box (STB) or antenna, as all Ethiopian households that currently have an antenna and TV will be able to gain access to Ethiosat.
“By migrating most of the Ethiopian satellite TV channels to one location, we’ve created a truly Ethiopian-only TV offering that will benefit the country’s economy,” said Getachew Dinku Godana, director general of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority. “Together with the various broadcasting associations and SES, we are committed to helping all Ethiopian TV households across the country to repoint their satellite dishes by year-end to ensure that Ethiopians will continue to have the highest-quality content.”
“We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with SES on Ethiosat that will bring a completely new television experience to Ethiopians,” added Abdissa Yilma Tiku, director general of the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute. “This alliance also confirms our commitment to support the space sector in Ethiopia, and we are confident that this dedicated Ethiopian TV platform will fuel a bright future for the Ethiopian media sector.”
