Looking to expand its coverage of content in the English and Russian languages, leading Austrian coms provider A1 Telekom Group has officially signed a content partnership with Ultra 4K Extreme.





Ornella Furman, executive producer of To be delivered on t he Eutelsat 16 satellite, the international TV channel offers what is described as a mix of “top-tier” extreme sports, adventurous and entertainment programmes in Ultra HD quality. Ultra 4K Extreme’s programming is described as falling under two categories: danger and adventure. This includes programming regarding skydiving and travelling in the wildest places in the world, meeting dangerous animals. A1’s Wholesale Broadcasting division – which offers broadcasting and teleport services for more than 600 TV channels from pay-TV operators from a fleet of more than 15 satellites - has been responsible for making the distribution happen. Commenting on the new deal, the company’s head Elena Petrova said: “We are pleased to start this important cooperation and support the launch of this exciting UHD channel. We are proud to be selected as the main technical partner of Ultra 4K Extreme channel delivering [its] content to cable and IPTV operators in Europe over our direct2home platform operated in Aflenz teleport, Austria.”Ornella Furman, executive producer of Ultra 4K Extreme, added: “We are delighted to be one of the first channels to introduce 4K content to the European market and glad to have A1 Telekom Austria Group as a strategic technical partner. We hope that our joint cooperation will be fruitful and the Ultra 4K Extreme TV channel will find a positive response from the European audience.”