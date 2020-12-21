Ratcheting up its original content portfolio to complement its traditional streaming video-on-demand offer with Club Ibiza: The Sessions a docu-series following the story of an ambitious football club said to be like no other.
The latest DAZN Originals production Club Ibiza: The Sessions tells the story of UD Ibiza, a Spanish football club driven by president Amadeo Salvo and his brothers David and Lalo who have a dream to take the team to La Liga.
The five-part series features intimate interviews with Amadeo Salvo, Italian football superstar Marco Borriello and Ibiza-born international DJs Anna Tur and Manu Gonzalez, among others. The series’ exclusive title track was produced by dance pioneer and world-famous DJ Carl Cox and features new music by Anna Tur and Manu Gonzalez.
Surrounded by iconic dance clubs, the world’s best DJs and the most stunning Balearic beaches, the programme takes viewers on a season-long journey into the heart of the most famous island in the world. Through the eyes of Ibiza’s most passionate football fans, the programme combines exclusive interviews with behind-the-scenes access and the wonders of the island. Over the course of the series, fans can watch UD Ibiza’s historic home match against Barcelona in the third round of the Copa del Rey. DAZN’s cameras capture the atmosphere as Can Misses stadium transforms to host football greats Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suárez.
“This is the most beautiful football docu-series ever made, simply because its set on Ibiza,” said DAZN’s SVP original programming, Grant Best. “We know Ibiza as the dance music capital of the world but now football has become another reason to pay attention. No other series has captured the ambition and passion of football, with world famous DJs and these stunning landscapes. What Amadeo Salvo has set out to do with UD Ibiza would seem impossible to anyone without a love of the sport, but that’s what makes the story so compelling. It has been a privilege to come along on the journey and bring life to this series through the incredible music of Carl Cox, Anna Tur and Manu Gonzalez.”
“I am delighted to be to be a part of this Ibiza story. It’s a magical place where the islanders have always made me feel very welcome,” added Carl Cox.
Club Ibiza: The Sessions is a DAZN Originals production in association with Cielo Azul, produced and executive produced by Grant Best, Tom Markham and Rob Fulham and co-directed by John Alex Dennis and Grant Best. The series will launch on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan and Switzerland on 25 December followed by Italy on 27 December and Spain on 28 December. It will later be made available on DAZN’s Global platform across over 200 countries and territories in January 2021.
