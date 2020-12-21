Anticipating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to be receding, Strategy Analytics is predicting record holiday sales of connected TV devices in the fourth quarter of 2020.









Games consoles are set to be the fastest growing device, with Q4 sales expected to grow by 150% compared with Q3. By contrast, growth in media streamers will be 42% and smart TVs 9%. The strong Q4 will said the analyst bring full-year 2020 sales to 315.6 million units, an increase of 6% on the 2019 level and the highest ever total.



The report also predicts that



“Demand for smart TVs, streamers and consoles has held up remarkably well after a year of such enormous challenges,” said Strategy Analytics Connected Home Devices Analyst, Chirag Upadhyay. “Supply chain issues were overcome relatively quickly, and consumers have demonstrated that they are keen to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies in order to get the best possible video and TV streaming experience.”



"For many people, streaming video and TV are increasingly the default options when they switch on the big screen ," added David Watkins, director, Connected Home Devices at Strategy Analytics. "Smart TVs are fast becoming the first-choice gateway to the fast expanding world of video-on-demand and internet TV services, and streamers and consoles are a great choice for those who want to upgrade an existing TV."