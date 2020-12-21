Direct-to consumer streaming services provider ScreenHits TV and TV customer behaviour firm Sceenic have announced a partnership allowing consumers to have the ability to interact live via video chat whilst streaming film and TV series.
ScreenHits TV Watch Together powered by Sceenic is claimed to deliver a “powerful and unique” viewing experience for users by creating a virtual living room that enables TV streamers to see and speak to friends and family live via the ScreenHits TV App, on tablets and PCs whilst watching the same programme simultaneously.
Users can decide across all their favourite platforms what to watch and with whom to share moments, scheduling films and watch together with friends and family, by sending a calendar invitation and the Watch Together experience will be available for all ScreenHits TV users around the world across multiple devices. Up to 4 users can join the experience on their mobile phone and 4 - 6 users can join the same room on TV and laptop.
The Watch Together technology provided by Sceenic will be activated on all defaulted apps and channels within the ScreenHits TV platform, including Moviesphere, BFI Player, Kidoodle, Indieflix, Shudder and EDGESport among others. Currently Watch Together powered by Sceenic is available in the UK in the BT Sport app as part of EE Match Day Experience, which provides synchronisation of each participant players, allowing users to see the goal at the same time with high-quality video and audio for a smooth conversation.
ScreenHits TV also allows consumers to integrate their existing SVOD subscriptions, such as Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime into the ScreenHits TV app, all without searching and switching between numerous app interfaces.
“This past year has shined a light on the importance of spending time with our loved ones, be it for a short walk in the park or on a zoom call,” explained Rose Adkins Hulse, co-founder and CEO of ScreenHits TV. “No matter the limitations that may prevent us from seeing those that we love, people are finding innovative ways to stay connected through tech. This is what led to our desire to fast track our partnership with Sceenic and we are very proud to become the first film and TV entertainment company to be able to provide this game-changing service for consumers built into our unique platform. We see this as an advancement in TV viewing in terms of the future of home entertainment and the sentimental value these new experiences will enable. We think the co-viewing trend is a real priority for all users in today's world.”
Jonathan Williams, chief operating officer at Sceenic added: “Being enablers is one of the strongest values we share as partners. At Sceenic we are delighted to be powering the co-viewing experience within the ScreenHits TV platform. In a world where people get more and more separated by distance, we are proud of bringing people together again around the content they like to be enjoyed with the people they love the most. This partnership between both companies, is precisely showing how multiple worlds (the people) can interact and enjoy what they like, within a perfect universe called, ScreenHits TV.”
