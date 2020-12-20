In a move that makes the operator the first company of its kind to deploy the technology from Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha, TIM has become the first service provider in Brazil to adopt an Open Caching solution to deliver high-quality streaming experiences across its network on behalf of global content providers.
An open architecture developed and endorsed by the Streaming Video Alliance, Open Caching is designed to offer a platform that federates content delivery infrastructure deployed deep inside service provider networks, providing open APIs for content publishers as well as protection and security mechanisms. It is designed to help service providers quickly deploy an edge CDN footprint, and addresses the needs of global and regional content providers for more capacity, consistency in content delivery and performance assurance.
Implemented by NEC Brazil, the new CDN solution will see use in aiming to prepare TIM’s network to support increasing data volumes and to improve the streaming experience across its entire network. TIM Brazil’s solution combines Qwilt’s CDN platform based on Open Caching, with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure.
Digital Alpha, an alternative asset manager with an exclusive collaboration agreement with Cisco, is the investing partner and is providing what is said to be a first-of-its-kind risk and Capex-free funding solution to TIM and other major telecom service providers around the world. BT recently announced it has implemented the solution in the UK.
The first platforms will be activated by the country, in a project that extends to 13 points in TIM Brazil network, bringing quality content closer to the consumer.
“Our presence in an open network solution is aligned with our strategy to defend open infrastructure initiatives and establishes an environment for ongoing development,” said Leonardo Capdeville, CTIO, TIM Brazil, explaining the implementation. When we combine an innovative solution with a differentiated service to customers, we are expanding the consumer experience in a unique movement in Brazil. We want to maintain quality services as one of TIM's pillars in the country.”
