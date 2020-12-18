UK broadcasting regulator Ofcom has released this year’s Connected Nations report, which looks at how networks handled a unique and extra demanding year, as the UK continues to address the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

It notes that the UK’s fixed and mobile networks have generally coped well with increased demands during the pandemic. A shift to more people being at home drove increased demand on broadband networks during the day, although peak usage remained in the evening. Mobile networks also experienced increases in voice traffic.

In terms of connectivity, the report says that gigabit-capable broadband is available to 7.9 million homes (27%). As well as delivering download speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s, these services offer faster upload speeds and are more reliable than older broadband technologies.

Meanwhile, full-fibre broadband is available to 5.1 million homes (18%). This is 2.1 million more premises (8 % points) than a year ago, and represents the highest year-on-year increase seen so far. Superfast broadband is available to 96% of homes, up from 95% last year. Ofcom estimates that around 60% of premises that are able to get superfast broadband now take up this service.

Other findings show that around 190,000 homes and businesses (0.6%) are still without access to a decent broadband connection. An estimated 16,000 are eligible for a free connection under the universal service, with no costs to the customer (unless in excess of £3,400).

Ofcom says the number of mobile base stations providing 5G services has risen tenfold to around 3,000 across the UK – 87% in England, 7% in Scotland and 3% in both Wales and Northern Ireland.

It notes that mobile coverage is generally stable. The four mobile network operators – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – each estimate they provide outdoor coverage to 98%-99% of premises. Their networks’ coverage of the UK landmass ranges from around 79% to around 85%. Ofcom estimates that the Shared Rural Network programme agreed in March 2020 will extend coverage beyond this by 2025.

Finally, a small, but significant number of properties are still struggling to get connected. We estimate that 43,000 premises cannot access either a decent fixed broadband service, or good 4G coverage, indoors.

Commenting on the findings, Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.com, commented: “With millions of Britons spending much of 2020 working from home, the importance of getting fast, reliable broadband to as many people as possible has never been clearer.

“Ofcom’s figures reveal just how reliant we have become on our broadband connections. The average home churned through over a third more data this year than last, and data usage has shot up by 225% over the last four years.

“A series of huge investment programmes by broadband networks is finally bearing fruit. The number of homes hooked up to a full-fibre connection surged 80% in 2020 - its biggest ever annual increase.

“But there are still too many homes without even the most basic broadband speeds. In rural areas, a fifth of households cannot get superfast, which with a minimum download speed of 30Mbps is a fraction of full-fibre speed.

“While the economics of connecting small rural communities to costly fibre cables will always be challenging, the digital divide is about more than just connectivity.

“It’s not enough for network providers to build the infrastructure and sit back, hoping consumers will upgrade. There’s a knowledge gap too, and Ofcom’s figures reveal that 11 million households which can get a superfast connection are still struggling on speeds of 12Mbps or less.

“Many people who are still stuck on the slowest ADSL broadband could upgrade to a faster connection simply by switching product or provider, and if out of contract, will likely save money too.”