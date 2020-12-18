Existing Prime Video customers will be able to open the app through Freesat to access movies and TV shows including Amazon Original Series such as The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and The Grand Tour. Other content includes sport, with live Premier League matches as well as ATP and WTA Tours, and US Open Tennis.

Freesat customers who are not yet Prime Video customers can open the Prime Video app to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Alistair Thom, CEO, Freesat commented, “Amazon Prime Video is a hugely welcome addition to the Freesat service. It’s the time of year when we all love to indulge in some time in front of the TV, perhaps more so in 2020 than ever before, so we’re pleased to be able to bring our customers plenty of new, high quality and bingeable content for them to enjoy.

“Streaming services are of course going from strength to strength and the range of content that Prime Video brings to our existing free to air service allows us to offer our customers a unique hybrid service. They will have a virtually endless choice of content to pick from, all without being chained to paying a monthly pay TV subscription.”