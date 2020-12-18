UK fibre broadband network provider CityFibre has extended its partnership with training specialist PQMS to support its three-year recruitment and training programme to create up to 10,000 jobs constructing full fibre networks across the UK.

PQMS, which currently provides specialised training for CityFibre’s build partner’s operatives in Coventry, will now launch new programmes across two additional sites in Bury and Pulborough. Courses include Streetworks (NRSWA) and accredited Physical Infrastructure Access (PIA), which equip trainees to deliver both new-build networks as well as using BT Openreach’s ducts and poles.

To ensure the delivery of its £4 billion Gigabit City Investment Programme, CityFibre is supporting its build partners to grow their businesses with long-term contracts for whole-town or whole-city deployments. In addition, it is providing recruitment and training programmes through partners like PQMS to help ensure sufficient skilled construction workers are in place to deliver the expansion in concurrent rollouts targeting 8 million premises.

Richard Thorpe, chief delivery officer at CityFibre, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with PQMS, who have proven themselves to be a valuable and ambitious partner in our drive to secure the capacity of our build programme. The training provided is a real opportunity to create a new generation of network construction workers, skilled in the deployment and maintenance of the digital networks of the future. We are already seeing graduates flourish in new roles and we look forward to thousands more joining our ranks and helping us to build a world class infrastructure for the UK.”

Added Liam Minehane, CEO at PQMS Training,: “PQMS are delighted to be supporting the development of CityFibre's training programme and to have been awarded a preferred supplier agreement to deliver specialist training to both CityFibre's staff and their construction partners."

PQMS is owned by Hexatronic Group, a specialist supplier of fibreoptic infrastructure components. Hexatronic is a strategic supplier to CityFibre of passive fibre optic solutions including fibreoptic cables, duct, and other network components.