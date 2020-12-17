As it goes all in on streaming as a first window destination for its leading content, exemplified by the forthcoming release of tentpole firm Wonder Woman, HBO Max has accelerated its platform portfolio with the addition of leading online video platform Roku.
Effective immediately, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access all of HBO Max, which includes 10,000 hours of curated premium storytelling from brands including HBO, Warner Bros., DC, and Adult Swim much more. For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app, and they will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.
Wonder Woman 1984 debuts in cinemas and on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will be available to HBO Max subscribers on Roku devices at no additional cost. Other content on HBO Max includes original series like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos; Lovecraft Country and The Undoing; comedies including Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Big Bang Theory; new series including The Flight Attendant, Search Party and much more. In 2021, Roku users will have access to a full slate of Warner Bros. films that will debut on HBO Max for a limited time in the US concurrently with their theatrical releases, including The Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Commenting on the Roku launch on his company’s fast-growing direct-to-consumer service, WarnerMedia chief revenue officer Tony Goncalves said: “We’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer. We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our long-time partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”
The launch on the Roku platform comes hot on the heels of HBO Max announcing that it was available on the PlayStation 5 video game console.
