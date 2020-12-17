Gale joins from Boiler Room, the underground music culture platform, where as head of live production he used Push Live to build its platform agnostic broadcast solution, creating and producing live events.

As part of his new role, Gale will lead the development of a global network of broadcast producers, training and upskilling live production talent to use the Push Live streaming console. He will also lead product innovation, working alongside artists, producers and the Push Live development team to identify, model and implement new functions.

“There is no better live streaming partner than Push Live,” said Gale. “During my time at Boiler Room I relied on Push Live to power so many of our global events. I’ve always been extremely impressed with the technology and the team who are loved by the music industry, both in the UK and the US, and when the opportunity came to join, I didn’t hesitate.

“Having worked in live production for the past 15 years, I am relishing the opportunity to continue working alongside artists and content creators to continue to push the boundaries of live content. Innovation in the live streaming sector is now more important than ever for the live entertainment economy and will be critical to maximising the value of every live moment, even once social distancing restrictions are lifted. I’m incredibly excited to be part of this process and look forward to working with the Push Live team, content owners and content creators to make it a reality.”

Jonnie Coffin, executive director, production and operations, Push Live, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Larry to the Push Live team. He brings unmatched on-the-ground knowledge of our technology and years of experience building and managing a global production network, both of which will be greatly beneficial for both our clients and our team.”