Adding to the slate of commissions that it has won across 2020, NENT Studios UK has received a commission from UK broadcaster Channel 5 for The Holiday, a drama series based on T.M. Logan’s bestseller of the same name.
The Holiday has been described as “a blistering page-turner; perfectly plotted, riveting, and with an exceptional ending”. It tells the tale of what was supposed to be the perfect holiday - a group of families enjoying a week together in the sun. Four women who have been best friends for as long as they can remember making the most of a luxurious villa in the south of France.
But on the day they arrive, Kate uncovers a secret: her husband is having an affair. The dream holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she suspects the other woman is one of her best friends, working against Kate to destroy her family. But which one is it? As Kate closes in on the truth in the stifling Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined…Because someone in the villa may be prepared to kill to keep their secret hidden.
The 4 x 60’ primetime thriller series is expected to go into production in the first quarter of 2021. It was jointly developed by NENT Studios UK, Projector Pictures, Clapperboard Studios and Night Train Media. Michael Crompton has adapted the novel for television, while Dave Clarke from NENT Studios UK, Rachel Gesua and Trevor Eve from Projector Pictures, Mike Benson from Clapperboard Studios, Herbert Kloiber and Olivia Pahl from Night Train Media are executive producers.
Commenting on the commission, NENT Studios UK commercial director Adam Barth (pictured), who negotiated the deal with Channel 5, said: “Channel 5 has commissioned some standout, ratings-winning thrillers in the past couple of years, so we are delighted that it quickly saw the potential in The Holiday as its next gripping new drama series. After the success of Channel 5’s Cold Call, Clapperboard Studios was seen as a natural co-production partner for The Holiday and we are excited to be working with Mike and his talented team, alongside our development partners for this series, Projector Pictures and Night Train Media.”
Sebastian Cardwell, SVP, deputy director of programmes for Channel 5 added: “I look forward to seeing the result of this creative collaboration. With a compelling storyline drawn from a real page-turner of a book, and a sun-kissed Mediterranean backdrop, The Holiday should make thrilling television.”
The Holiday is available for pre-sale, with NENT Studios UK distributing.
But on the day they arrive, Kate uncovers a secret: her husband is having an affair. The dream holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she suspects the other woman is one of her best friends, working against Kate to destroy her family. But which one is it? As Kate closes in on the truth in the stifling Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined…Because someone in the villa may be prepared to kill to keep their secret hidden.
The 4 x 60’ primetime thriller series is expected to go into production in the first quarter of 2021. It was jointly developed by NENT Studios UK, Projector Pictures, Clapperboard Studios and Night Train Media. Michael Crompton has adapted the novel for television, while Dave Clarke from NENT Studios UK, Rachel Gesua and Trevor Eve from Projector Pictures, Mike Benson from Clapperboard Studios, Herbert Kloiber and Olivia Pahl from Night Train Media are executive producers.
Commenting on the commission, NENT Studios UK commercial director Adam Barth (pictured), who negotiated the deal with Channel 5, said: “Channel 5 has commissioned some standout, ratings-winning thrillers in the past couple of years, so we are delighted that it quickly saw the potential in The Holiday as its next gripping new drama series. After the success of Channel 5’s Cold Call, Clapperboard Studios was seen as a natural co-production partner for The Holiday and we are excited to be working with Mike and his talented team, alongside our development partners for this series, Projector Pictures and Night Train Media.”
Sebastian Cardwell, SVP, deputy director of programmes for Channel 5 added: “I look forward to seeing the result of this creative collaboration. With a compelling storyline drawn from a real page-turner of a book, and a sun-kissed Mediterranean backdrop, The Holiday should make thrilling television.”
The Holiday is available for pre-sale, with NENT Studios UK distributing.