Push Live appoints Larry Gale as head of production network
Major Businesses 17-12-2020
Live entertainment technology company Push Live has appointed Larry Gale as its head of production network.
Orange France opts for Viaccess-Orca NPVR solution
Infrastructure 17-12-2020
Aiming to meet the growing demands of its users the video market, Orange France is deploying a network personal video recorder (NPVR) solution from Viaccess-Orca (VO) to personalise its viewer experience.
Starzplay expands into the Nordics
Deals 17-12-2020
International premium streaming service Starzplay is continuing to expand globally with a new presence in the Nordics with NENT/Viaplay.
Channel 5 beefs up drama slate with The Holiday
Deals 17-12-2020
Adding to the slate of commissions that it has won across 2020, NENT Studios UK has received a commission from UK broadcaster Channel 5 for The Holiday, a drama series based on T.M. Logan’s bestseller of the same name.
Smart TVs slow growth for CTV as advertisers re-emerge in Q3
Continuing the trend of multiple quarters of strong streaming growth, streaming media intelligence provider Conviva’s Q3 2020 State of Streaming Report has revealed a 57% year-over-year increase in overall viewing time while uncovering new streaming trends.
BBC Select to offer ad-free subscription streaming channel in US, Canada
VOD 16-12-2020
Creator, producer and distributor of world-renowned content BBC Studios has revealed plans to launch a new, ad-free subscription streaming channel, BBC Select, in early 2021 on Amazon Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app.
Video streaming subscription growth sets new record in 2020
The continued strength of the video streaming market has been confirmed by a study from Strategy Analytics which has found that demand over the year has received a double boost from Disney+ as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid-defined consumption patterns set to persist
A study from market research company AudienceProject predicts the ongoing Covid-19 crisis is likely to influence TV and streaming consumption patterns beyond 2020 which has shown weekly traditional viewing continuing to drop while the consumption of online services has seen an enormous jump.
