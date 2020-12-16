Available for Linux, Android TV, Android Open Source Project (AOSP), and Reference Design Kit (RDK), Vewd OpX enables operators to deliver any TV content within a single unified user experience.

Vewd OpX aggregates linear, on-demand, apps and games with an intuitive, forward-looking experience, aiming to ease customers’ content discovery and consumption. It provides operators with instant access to key regional apps and a catalogue of deployment-ready OTT content that sustains engagement with the pay-TV experience.

Other features include deep analytics to support audience targeting and insights, along with other cloud services such as performance measurement and device management; comprehensive customisation options beyond look and feel to include content promotions and offers, all configured in the cloud; seamless integration with service delivery platforms and set-top box middleware; plus flexible deployment on any OS and chipset, scaling from an operator’s legacy and current boxes to future devices, including streaming media players.

Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Vewd, commented: “Today’s consumers fluidly mix linear TV and OTT viewing, challenging operators to enable both in a consistent and easy-to-use way. Vewd OpX delivers a unified user experience that meets modern subscriber demands, but also provides operators with a common framework to scale their service beyond set-top boxes and onto modern consumer hardware such as streaming dongles. By reimagining the pay-TV experience with Vewd OpX, operators can delight their customers, improve retention, and accelerate revenue growth.”