The UK is fourth cheapest of 29 countries in Western Europe for broadband and 67th in the world overall, with an average package price of US$34.78. However, due to lower average speeds compared with much of Europe, it fared far worse in terms of value for money, coming in 25th of 29 countries in Western Europe and 93rd in the world.

Within Western Europe, France is the cheapest, with an average package price of US$32.16 per month, followed by Italy (US$32.73) and Portugal (US$33.31).

That’s according Cable.co.uk, which has released its annual global broadband pricing study. The report examined the price of fixed-line broadband packages in 211 countries between 29 October and 8 December.

Other findings revealed that Ukraine offers the world’s cheapest broadband, with an average cost of US$6.41 per month, while Eritrea is the most expensive, with an average package price of US$2,666.24 per month.

Meanwhile, the US is one of the most expensive developed Western nations at 131st place overall, and an average package cost of US$59.99 per month – a 20% year on year increase.

Mexico remains the cheapest country to buy a broadband deal in Central America, with an average broadband package cost per month of US$29.01. Panama is now the most expensive, with an average price of US$66.05.

Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, commented: “For the first time since taking these yearly measurements, the average cost of a broadband package globally hasn't fallen. Whether or not this is related to the pandemic and other, destabilising global events is a matter for further study, however. We have also seen a substantial number of countries upgrading their infrastructure in the last 12 months, with available speeds of 1Gbps becoming increasingly common.

"As in previous years, however, the countries with slow, patchy broadband infrastructure that supplies only a fraction of the population tend to be the most expensive, and their growth in terms of available speeds either slow or non-existent.

"The UK does well in terms of the absolute average cost of a package, but it's what you get for your money where the UK is falling further and further behind most of Europe.

"1Mbps of bandwidth in the UK will cost you on average USD 1.06 per month, compared to USD 0.12 in Sweden and Malta, and USD 0.13 in Andorra, Portugal and Jersey. This comes as no surprise when you consider that, apart from Virgin Media, which owns its own network, and some very small local providers, the speeds available to UK households have not significantly changed for the majority of the UK population in the last five to six years. Prices, meanwhile, have risen steadily."