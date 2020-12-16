Promising to enable operators to rapidly deliver set-top boxes powered by Android TV and deliver what it calls modern, wide-ranging media experiences, media technology and services provider MediaKind has launched Mediaroom Play, the next generation of the IPTV platform.









Mediaroom Play also includes support for the Android TV operating system Release 10 and Widevine DRM support. It also encompasses enhanced cloud DVR features and additional data/reporting/analytics capabilities. The core Mediaroom components and primary services remain, such as live streaming, video-on-demand (VOD), time-shift TV, PF application framework and Mediaroom audio/video delivery.



As a result, Mediaroom Play is claimed to be able to increase “significantly” an operator's aggregation value with access to over 7000 applications and games available on the Google Play Store and open up new monetisation routes for operators, with revenue share opportunities on the Google Play Store and through Google Ads. It also can enable consumers to use the set-top for gaming, utilities, communications, security and home automation.



"We are delighted to integrate our world-leading Mediaroom media platform with Android TV by launching our new client solution," said MediaKind chief product officer Raul Aldrey. "With this major new investment, we are enabling existing and new Mediaroom customers to rapidly launch modern video services that meet today's consumers' needs while also encompassing the vast array of converged experiences offered by Android TV. This pre-integrated, robust solution enables our customers to evolve from being video-only service providers to multi-service providers, tapping into Android TV's abundant consumer experience offerings."