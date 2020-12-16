Smart home services pioneer Plume has announced that its technology is now present in more than 20 million active households worldwide and is averaging 1 million new home activations per month.

More than 150 content service providers use Plume’s cloud-based Consumer Experience Management (CEM) platform. The company says its recent growth has been driven by the addition of more than 100 new customers in 2020, across North America, Europe and Japan. It attributes it also to establishing a strong network of channel partners including NCTC, Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) and networking solutions providers including ADTRAN, Sagemcom, Sercomm and Technicolor, and distributors such as Advanced Media Technologies (AMT). Plume’s business model enables OEM partners to license its pod hardware designs to produce and sell directly to service providers and distributors.

Plume says that OpenSync, its open source framework for the smart home, has been a key component in its success, having been adopted as a standard by industry players including the Facebook-sponsored Telecom Infra Project (TIP), coupled with RDK-B, and natively by many of Plume’s service provider customers such as Charter Communications. The company says that 25 million OpenSync-integrated access points have been deployed so far.

Fahri Diner, co-founder & CEO at Plume, said: “As the creator of the CEM category, we have made it our mission to define modern smart home services and become the world’s standard. We are committed to serving every communications service provider around the globe, small and large, and to delivering delightful consumer experiences via engaging front-end services and cloud-data-driven, back-end insights.