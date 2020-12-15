In a move that will unite the two businesses’ complementary offerings, combining global video expertise, network and distribution with personalised digital experiences, football media platform OneFootball has acquired global digital media company Dugout.
The combined company will says the two parties create the world's largest owned and operated digital football media business. Dugout’s suite of products and platforms, including its network of over 110 premium publishers, reaches more than 85 million engaged football fans every month with live OTT streaming, highlights, behind-the-scenes and archive video content, news, scores and statistics.
OneFootball’s shareholders will now include Dugout founding clubs headed by Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, as well as Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain plus new shareholder Olympique de Marseille.
The acquisition will see brands and advertisers have access to aggregated data from OneFootball’s first-party fan data and Dugout’s fan profiling platform, FanPro, which is designed to enhance audience understanding and increase targeting options across the new platforms and global publisher network. New targeting capabilities including historic and real-time content consumption patterns, psychographics, sentiment, environment, engagement levels and purchasing intentions. There will also be access to contextually-relevant destinations, where they can reach highly-engaged football fans.
Clubs, leagues and federations are said to be able to benefit from increased global audience reach, data insights and a better understanding of their fans’ engagement, creating new and direct-to-consumer and monetisation opportunities.
“Since forming OneFootball, our ambition has been to become the ultimate destination for everything football, both on and off the pitch, and our acquisition of Dugout reflects this,” said Lucas von Cranach, CEO and founder of OneFootball, explaining the acquisition. “This move will benefit the whole football ecosystem with clubs, federations and leagues able to increase audience reach and harness our powerful data insights to gain a deeper understanding of their fans’ engagement. Our brand and advertising partners will have access to new, contextually-relevant destinations to reach highly engaged football fans on a global scale, with a local approach.”
Dugout chairman Elliot Richardson added: “Over the past 4 years we have delivered a number of industry transformational initiatives, with a single goal, that through collaboration we can deliver value to clubs, publishers, brands and fans via our truly unique company. Thanks to the hard work, ambition and commitment of our wonderful team and incredible support from all our shareholders, we have evolved Dugout into a highly influential, successful business, and built deep long-lasting relationships with our partner clubs, federations, leagues, sponsors, advertisers and publishers that is impossible to replicate.”
