As it released its annual year-end review, premium music video service Vevo has reported seeing a significant uptick in global views, ending its third quarter with a billion views daily across all associated platforms representing a record milestone.
Throughout 2020 Vevo has concentrated on its distribution strategy and expansion into the home via an array of over-the-top (OTT) partners, including Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO and Netrange. Through these partnerships, Vevo says that not only is it bringing music videos back to home television screens, but also greatly increasing its scale and reach. As a result, UK viewership via connected television was up 24% from January through November 2020 compared with the same period a year ago.
Looking at precisely where growth was located, the survey showed that the Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV platforms have together contributed on average nearly ten million average daily views, including nearly two million daily views of the Vevo Holiday Channel, which launched in November 2020.
Future and Drake’s Life is Good was is the most viewed Vevo video of 2020, with over 58.3 million views in the UK and 1.3 billion views globally with a 5.35-minute long look at the world’s top rappers living more ‘ordinary’ lives. The video maintained the top spot throughout the year, beating the second and third spot by both versions of Blinding Lights by The Weeknd which held 30.4 million views combined.
Significant spikes in viewership were seen around global events. R.E.M. 's mid-80s classic It’s the End of the World video saw a 2,719% lift in views after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March. As social distancing became a standard practice, The Police’s Don’t Stand So Close To Me saw a 1070% rise in views.
"On the business front, we saw our audience grow as people watched more music videos than ever before. In part, that's due to our expansion into the living room, which brought new levels of engagement across our platform,” noted ," said Vevo chief executive officer Alan Price. “These year-end trends exemplify the power and depth of our catalogue, and show how, at scale, we deliver culturally relevant content that reveals true artistic creativity. Vevo is poised for a successful 2021, and we look forward to continuing to add value to our partners.”
Looking at precisely where growth was located, the survey showed that the Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV platforms have together contributed on average nearly ten million average daily views, including nearly two million daily views of the Vevo Holiday Channel, which launched in November 2020.
Future and Drake’s Life is Good was is the most viewed Vevo video of 2020, with over 58.3 million views in the UK and 1.3 billion views globally with a 5.35-minute long look at the world’s top rappers living more ‘ordinary’ lives. The video maintained the top spot throughout the year, beating the second and third spot by both versions of Blinding Lights by The Weeknd which held 30.4 million views combined.
Significant spikes in viewership were seen around global events. R.E.M. 's mid-80s classic It’s the End of the World video saw a 2,719% lift in views after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March. As social distancing became a standard practice, The Police’s Don’t Stand So Close To Me saw a 1070% rise in views.
"On the business front, we saw our audience grow as people watched more music videos than ever before. In part, that's due to our expansion into the living room, which brought new levels of engagement across our platform,” noted ," said Vevo chief executive officer Alan Price. “These year-end trends exemplify the power and depth of our catalogue, and show how, at scale, we deliver culturally relevant content that reveals true artistic creativity. Vevo is poised for a successful 2021, and we look forward to continuing to add value to our partners.”