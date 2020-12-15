UK content development, financing and executive producer Fugitive has bolstered its catalogue with two of Channel 4’s most popular factual specials from 2020, picking up international rights for Bright Button Productions’ Prue Leith: Journey with My Daughter and Hair Power: Me and My Afro from Pulse Films.
The 1x60’ Prue Leith: Journey with My Daughter follows the Great British Bake-Off judge and her adopted daughter, Li-Da, to Cambodia to search for her biological family. With the presented approaching 80, there may not be many more chances to make this journey. And for Li-Da this is her chance to help Prue understand why it’s so important to explore her heritage. What neither of them can predict is how they will react should they find what they are looking for. Fugitive has secured an initial sale for the documentary, licensing the title to RTHK, the public service broadcaster in Hong Kong.
Also a 60-minute special, Hair Power: Me and My Afro is said to be a taboo-busting documentary telling the story of how hair shapes Black experiences in modern Britain. Academic and writer Emma Dabiri leads the conversation, talking to men and women about their hair journeys, exploding stereotypes, exploring hair’s history and discussing how the way hair grows from our heads can shape the direction of our lives. Frank and intimate insights from a variety of people lays bare a multi-faceted and complex hair journey. From looking at the impact of afro-textured hair on popular culture and the history of hair, to beauty routines that are a rite of passage and source of empowerment for many, to feelings of otherness and rejection, the film cracks open a subject that too often has been off limits.
“As we grow our catalogue of ready-made factual programming, we are keen to acquire distinctive content that will have an impact in the international marketplace,” commented Fugitive EVP of non-scripted content Merrily Ross. “Both of these new titles cover important subjects: they were extremely well received and generated excellent ratings for Channel 4. We will now look to build on this domestic success as we share these moving and impactful stories from Pulse Films and Bright Button Productions with a wide range of broadcasters and platforms worldwide.”
Also a 60-minute special, Hair Power: Me and My Afro is said to be a taboo-busting documentary telling the story of how hair shapes Black experiences in modern Britain. Academic and writer Emma Dabiri leads the conversation, talking to men and women about their hair journeys, exploding stereotypes, exploring hair’s history and discussing how the way hair grows from our heads can shape the direction of our lives. Frank and intimate insights from a variety of people lays bare a multi-faceted and complex hair journey. From looking at the impact of afro-textured hair on popular culture and the history of hair, to beauty routines that are a rite of passage and source of empowerment for many, to feelings of otherness and rejection, the film cracks open a subject that too often has been off limits.
“As we grow our catalogue of ready-made factual programming, we are keen to acquire distinctive content that will have an impact in the international marketplace,” commented Fugitive EVP of non-scripted content Merrily Ross. “Both of these new titles cover important subjects: they were extremely well received and generated excellent ratings for Channel 4. We will now look to build on this domestic success as we share these moving and impactful stories from Pulse Films and Bright Button Productions with a wide range of broadcasters and platforms worldwide.”