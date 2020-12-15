The Local Now free streaming app is now available in the US on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex devices.

Customers will be able to say “Local Now” into the Xfinity Voice Remote to access the service’s local news, weather, sports, traffic, television shows, movies, documentaries, lifestyle content and channels.

Produced by Allen Media Group, which also owns The Weather Channel, Local Now brings The Weather Channel’s weather reporting technology along with real-time, hyperlocal news and information from a roster of content partners including Reuters, Associated Press, Thrillist, Curbed, Yelp, Cheddar, and Vox to more than 225 markets across the US.

Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, said: “I am happy to announce we’re expanding our long-term partnership with Comcast through the launch of our free streaming app Local Now on Xfinity X1 and Flex.

“Local Now, Xfinity X1 and Flex are the result of the pioneering technologies developed by our respective companies that focus on delivering quality content and essential news and information to our customers.”

Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, video and entertainment, Comcast Cable, added: “As we continue to evolve our partnership with Allen Media Group and to expand the choices available to our Xfinity customers, we’re pleased to now offer even more local news, entertainment content, and lifestyle programming through the addition of Local Now on X1 and Flex.”