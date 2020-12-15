Sports streaming operator DAZN is continuing its major global rollout with the launch of new commercial premises in Japan.

Earlier this month, a packed boxing schedule saw it expand operations, becoming available in more than 200 countries and territories. And just days ago, leading Japanese telecommunications company KDDI has struck a partnership with the global sports streaming destination to bring to customers an enhanced 5G sport viewing experience.

The new move will see DAZN available to show in bars, cafes, restaurants and hotels in Japan for the first time. Venues include internet cafés Kaikatsu, karaoke chain Cort Dazure, pub chain HUB and hotel Sequence SUIDOBASHI operated by Mitsui Fudosan Group. Clich and Mixi have been appointed as sales agents for DAZN in the market with further venue and agency partners sought.

Paul Sexton-Chadwick, SVP, global commercial propositions, DAZN Group, said: “DAZN is home to some of the best live sport in Japan. We’re now bringing this offering to sports fans out of home for the first time in the market. The proposition to venues is simple, those that show DAZN will attract more customers, who spend more money, stay longer and return more often.

“DAZN has a range of flexible options to suit different business needs and we plan to grow the number of venues showing our service exponentially in the months and years ahead.”