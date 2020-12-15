The announcement was made by Priya Dogra, president, WarnerMedia EMEA & Asia (excl. China) and Tom Ascheim, president, global kids, young adults and classics (KYAC) to whom Brookman jointly reports.

Brookman, who has been with WarnerMedia for nearly six years in senior content, brands, digital and creative roles, takes up the newly created position, which for the first time brings together the operational, editorial and creative responsibilities for all kids content and channel brands in EMEA into a single remit.

The portfolio includes the Cartoon Network brand as well as Boomerang, Boing and Cartoonito, and associated digital properties on third-party and on owned WarnerMedia streaming platforms.

Brookman will represent and drive EMEA’s interests at global company level to create and deliver the best content for kids and families, while also developing and executing regional EMEA initiatives across content, branding, programming, marketing compliance, PR and digital.

As a member of both Dogra’s and Ascheim’s leadership teams, Brookman will liaise with the consumer products, franchise management, home entertainment, theatrical and games teams under the purview of WarnerMedia’s EMEA country managers, with the advertising and affiliate teams across the region and with Ascheim’s global team to ensure a consistent and aligned approach at the worldwide level.

Dogra said: “Vanessa’s proven track record across every aspect of the kids business, including multi-territory brand management, acquisitions, commissioning and programming, both in the linear and SVOD space, make her exceptionally well-suited to this role. This will be invaluable to our strategies for the ongoing success of our existing channels whilst also shaping the HBO Max kids offering for the EMEA region.”

Ascheim added: “Vanessa exemplifies passionate, innovative and inclusive leadership, and is a genuine fan of great kids content. She brings a strong business acumen honed from her career in different roles across the media industry, coupled with her ability to motivate teams, foster collaboration, and align around a unified vision.”