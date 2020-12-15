Tubi will offer Roku has a library of thousands of movies and TV shows – all localised in Spanish-language – from Latin America and the US. Titles include the film Consciencia starring Rubén Zamora (Atrapada, Vuelve Temprano), Bárbara de Regil (Rosario Tijeras, Tiempos Felices), and Carla Nieto (Sin Origen, Cuéntame), written and directed by Sergio Peña.

Roku users will be able to access popular genres and collections such as Hollywood Favorites, Family Entertainment, and The Best of TV Azteca, including Exatlón Mexico, MasterChef, Lo que La Gente Cuente, Montecristo, Mientras Haya Vida, Bellezas Indomables and Amor en Custodia.

Yulia Poltorak, director of international content distribution at Roku, commented: “Tubi is an important AVOD channel that is already very popular on the Roku platform in the US and we are excited to bring their extensive entertainment library to users in Mexico. Through streaming channels such as Tubi, consumers are able to enjoy the best of both worlds: great streaming content, for free.”

Added Andrea Clarke-Hall, head of global business development at Tubi: “Our partnership with Roku in Mexico is instrumental in our mission to have cost-free premium entertainment accessible to everyone. We’re excited to expand our footprint with one of the leading streaming brands, in concert with our content partner TV Azteca, with Roku users now able to enjoy an immense library featuring some of the world’s beloved Spanish-language titles.”



It's been a good year for Tubi, which in September reported record monthly active users and total view time in 2020.







