The children’s 3D animated series has surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube and has garnered nearly 100 billion views on the platform. According to Forbes, CoComelon has also broken records on Netflix – in the six months since its debut, it made 100 consecutive appearances in the Top 10 in the US, surpassing all content categories for both kids’ and adult programming.

Patrick Reese, general manager at Moonbug, CoComelon, said: “The brand ethos of CoComelon is simple: make kids happy and smart through fun and relatable content. That’s been our brand’s mission since creation, which is why CoComelon has not only remained a family favorite but has seen such exponential growth. Our content speaks to children through relatability and the age-appropriate nature of the show keeps them entertained and parents relieved.”

CoComelon teaches children how to take on everyday activities with a sense of enthusiasm, such as eating vegetables, learning to tie shoelaces and getting ready for bed. Its bright and bold colours and cheerful nursery rhymes and phrases are aimed at encouraging children aged one to four to sing and dance along with Baby JJ and his siblings as they learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and colours.

CoComelon, which recently launched in South Korea, is available on all major platforms including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix.