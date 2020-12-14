Convergent TV advertising platform provider Beachfront and video delivery firm SeaChange International have entered a collaboration to enable real-time, programmatic monetisation of linear spot, over-the-top (OTT) and video-on-demand (VOD) ad inventory.
The joint solution has already been deployed in the US with a global operator and regional cable company, enabling Beachfront's demand partners to automate cable TV ad buying through SeaChange’s value-based Framework video delivery platform.
Effective immediately, the deal will enable agencies, brands and demand-side platforms (DSPs) who utilise Beachfront solution to automate their ad buying across the entire video ecosystem, including linear TV as provided by the SeaChange Framework. The companies say that advertisers can now activate premium linear TV ad inventory — along with VOD, connected TV (CTV), mobile and desktop inventory — much faster than traditional direct buys through the use of real-time bidding (RTB).
This partnership builds on Beachfront’s work developing solutions for multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) that is said to address technical challenges surrounding set-top boxes and solving major infrastructural problems inhibiting monetisation of traditional TV viewing environments.
“Linear TV inventory has long been excluded from programmatic marketplaces due to technical limitations and infrastructural challenges,” said SeaChange CEO Yossi Aloni. “In partnership with Beachfront, we’ve completed the difficult work of connecting modern, digital-oriented ad buyers to linear TV inventory. This is a major milestone for the media and advertising industry, which we expect will serve as major catalyst for improving the CPMs for our cable operator and media owner partners.”
Beachfront CEO Chris Maccaro added: “When you look ahead at the next decade of TV consumption, there will surely be a continued proliferation of cord-cutting and Internet-based TV streaming, as well as a continued base of consumers who will get their content via a traditional cable box. For these reasons, we don’t over emphasize any one consumer viewing endpoint. Rather we prioritise all premium TV viewing platforms -- from smart TVs to cable set-top boxes -- and we’re excited to continue bringing uniformity and simplicity to the convergent TV ad marketplace, while empowering agencies and brands to automate their media buying across the video ecosystem.”
