Continuing the aggressive growth strategy that it has pursued over 2020, millennial-focused global channel provider and content creator Insight TV is now looking to India and its diasporas for its next port of call with MX Player.
The MX Player advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) app caters to over 200 million monthly active users in India, offers an array of entertainment on one platform including video playback, streaming video, music and gaming. It currently operates on an ad supported model and hosts a wide library of over 2,00,000 hrs of premium content across ten languages, including a slate of MX original/ exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows, news and music.
The deal with Insight will see the latter’s programming run across the OTT-service in India, as well as on international platforms in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Nepal. Insight TV will be found on MX Player under the live tab for mobile viewing. On the web browser, viewers will be able to find Insight TV under both the entertainment channels and live TV categories.
“Being available on MX Player provides Insight TV will an opportunity to reach a massive audience in India and around the world,” commented Natalie Boot, VP media sales and Insight TV Studios US. “With 65% of India’s population below the age of 35, Insight TV is the ideal network for the country’s burgeoning Gen-Z and millennial population.”
Added Mansi Shrivastav, SVP and head of content acquisition at MX Player: “Audiences today are open to experimenting with OTT content, trying new genres/formats from across the globe. We strive to curate a wide range of previously inaccessible content that is available to stream for millions of users, not just in India and the Indian diaspora in international markets, but for all audiences globally.”
