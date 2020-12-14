They may be arch rivals on the football pitch and in culture in general but Barça TV and Real Madrid TV, the sporting giants’ television sport channels, are both relying on the Aviwest PRO3 Series bonded cellular transmitters and the StreamHub transceiver for broadcasts.
Supplied by NRD Multimedia, AVIWEST's master distributor in Spain, the PRO3 field units see use in enabling Barça TV and Real Madrid TV to offer fans exclusive and content, including live pre- and post-match coverage, real-time interviews, and locker room discussions.
Using Aviwest's SST protocol, the transmitter series is designed to ensure reliable delivery of live video by simultaneously aggregating multiple network connections. Aviwest's StreamHub receives and decodes all incoming live video feeds and then allows video content to be distributed over virtually any IP network to social media platforms, CDNs, media servers and streaming platforms.
With up to 12 network connections, including eight 3G/4G internal modems with custom antenna arrays, the PRO3 Series enables sport journalists to conduct live interviews and reports with HEVC Advanced encoding. The technology also synchronously backhauls multiple live feeds with genlock and lip sync for multicamera, remote and at-home productions.
“Providing high added value live content is key to keeping audience tuned in," said Albert Reverter, general manager of NRD Multimedia. "By having lightweight and compact equipment, TV channels can move freely and be at the heart of the action, never losing out on any important situation. The Aviwest solution [offers] security, affordability, and broadcast-grade live streaming, even in congested network environments such as stadiums."
