Launched just in time for the UK’s Christmas holiday period, the UK’s leading pay-TV provider Sky has entered in to a content and platform collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.
Effective immediately, the new multi-year European partnership will see Prime Video launch on Sky and NOW TV devices across the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy, while Sky’s NOW TV service and Sky Ticket apps will also come to Amazon Fire TV devices.
In the UK, the partnership will mean that subscribers will be able to watch every live Premier League fixture on Sky Sports, Prime Video and BT Sport without switching devices. It also gives Sky and NOW TV customers access to new Amazon Original series such as survival drama The Wilds and The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt. Film fans In time for Christmas, film fans will have access to a range of new releases and family favourites across Prime Video including Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Uncle Frank and I’m Your Woman for the ultimate movie marathon.
In the UK, Italy and Ireland the Prime Video app will launch on NOW TV devices, as well as Sky Ticket devices in Germany. The NOW TV app will be rolling out on select Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs to customers in, Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland through early 2021 with Sky Ticket also rolling out on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Germany through the first part of 2021.
Sky Q customers will be able to find Prime Video by saying “Launch Prime Video” into their voice remote to pair their Sky Q box with their existing Prime membership or their standalone Prime Video subscription. It will also be in the Apps rail, and Amazon Originals will feature on the Sky Q Home page alongside the best from Sky, Netflix and Disney+.
The NOW TV app is now available on Fire TV devices from December- with roll-out beginning on Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick 4K. NOW TV customers will be able to download the app and log in to access Original shows on Sky Atlantic, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema.
