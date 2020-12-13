Sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV has added Epix, a suite of premium entertainment networks featuring original programming and blockbuster movies, to its live TV streaming platform.
Effective immediately, fuboTV subscribers can stream Epix’s entertainment programming, including hit films, popular film franchises and original series such as Godfather of Harlem and Pennyworth. Epix’s programming also includes in-depth docuseries such as NFL: The Grind, a complement to fuboTV’s sports-first offering. NFL: The Grind is produced by NFL Films and hosted by Rich Eisen.
The Epix package will include Epix, Epix 2 and Epix Hits. In addition to the live channels, in the coming weeks fuboTV subscribers will also have access to Epix titles available as VOD, including select programming in 4K.
“Adding Epix allows fuboTV to further expand our entertainment offering, providing even more value to our users,” commented Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “From original series and documentaries, to an extensive library of movies; Epix has a robust line-up that spans across a variety of genres, providing entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”
“Epix is thrilled to continue expanding our distribution, and fuboTV’s exceptional user experience and 4K capabilities make it a perfect platform to showcase our networks’ premium offerings,” added Epix co-general manager Courtney Menzel.
The Epix package will include Epix, Epix 2 and Epix Hits. In addition to the live channels, in the coming weeks fuboTV subscribers will also have access to Epix titles available as VOD, including select programming in 4K.
“Adding Epix allows fuboTV to further expand our entertainment offering, providing even more value to our users,” commented Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition, fuboTV. “From original series and documentaries, to an extensive library of movies; Epix has a robust line-up that spans across a variety of genres, providing entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”
“Epix is thrilled to continue expanding our distribution, and fuboTV’s exceptional user experience and 4K capabilities make it a perfect platform to showcase our networks’ premium offerings,” added Epix co-general manager Courtney Menzel.