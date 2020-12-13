The official distribution partner of M6 International, Thema, is said to be welcoming two major launches in Canada and the United Arab Emirates that will bring French content to the two regions.
Launched in 2019 in Africa, M6 International brings together contents from M6, W9, 6ter, and also from Paris Première and Téva. It offers offers French speakers and French people living abroad a variety of programmes encompassing culture, entertainment, cuisine, reality TV and magazine material.
The two launches are described as accompanying the end of year celebrations for French and French speakers with Bell in Canada while in the United Arab Emirates the launch at operator du sees Thema join a French package offer alongside 14 other channels.
