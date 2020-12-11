Leading independent distributor all3media International has teamed again with Company Pictures and ARD Degeto, along with co-producers Masterpiece in the USA and ITV in the UK, for a second series of detective drama Van Der Valk.
Starring Marc Warren, the update of the classic 1970s cop show is as ever set in and around Amsterdam, following the street-smart detective as he leads his team in solving mysterious crimes using human observation and inspired detection. The second series is filmed on location and will once again, be produced by all3media’s Company Pictures with NL Film & TV co-producing. Dutch public broadcaster NPO is also onboard, with additional financing by Netherlands Film Production Incentive. NPO will take broadcast rights for the Netherlands. Filming for the second series is planned to start in Spring 2021.
The commission of a new three-part instalment comes as all3media International confirms yet more deals worldwide for the first series. Broadcasters in Europe include Discovery (Italy), France Televisions (France), NRK (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4 (Sweden), Croatia (HRT), Canal Cosmopolitan (Spain) and a pan-regional deal in the CIS region (Okko). In addition, deals have been signed in Poland, Lithuania, Italian-speaking Switzerland, Finland, Flemish Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and Slovenia.
In Asia NHK has acquired the title in Japan and ViuTVsix will play the title in Hong Kong. Deals have also been confirmed in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan in addition to deals signed with ABC (Australia) and Sky (New Zealand). The drama has also secured sales with DirecTV in Latin America and BBC Global Channels will play the title in Africa.
“We were absolutely thrilled with the success of the first series of Van Der Valk, which combined compelling contemporary crime stories with a fantastic ensemble cast and a stand-out central performance from Marc Warren,” said Company Pictures CEO Michele Buck. “All set against the backdrop of one of the most vibrant cities in the world, Amsterdam. With the second series we intend to build on the warmth, humour and camaraderie of the team with another series of suspenseful stories created by Chris Murray. We're truly excited to get started on a brand-new instalment of this fantastic drama and I'm looking forward to bringing the world of Van Der Valk to life once again.”
all3media International CEO Louise Pedersen added: “The number of deals confirmed for Van Der Valk highlights the strong demand in Europe and beyond for two-hour detective dramas. Our clients are always on the look-out for high-quality, well-made primetime drama that appeals to a wide audience – and Van Der Valk fits the bill perfectly. We’re delighted to reunite with ARD Degeto, Masterpiece, ITV and Company Pictures on this international co-production, and I know our first-season broadcasters – and their viewers – will be eagerly anticipating more intriguing investigations.”
