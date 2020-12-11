Intelligent video content management specialist IPV has announced a partnership with Australia-based media tech integrator Digistor to deploy and support end-to-end workflow solutions for remote creative teams in the APAC region.

IPV Curator’s deep integration with Adobe Creative Cloud unlocks remote and collaborative capabilities within the world’s most used video editing suite, enabling media organisations in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania to avoid critical production disruption in the global pivot to remote workflows.

The collaboration will combine IPV Curator’s advanced cloud-based remote video editing and workflow capabilities with Digistor's 30 years' experience in providing consultation, design, installation and integration within the media and broadcasting industries.

“Digistor are blazing the trail for innovative new tech in the APAC region. Through this joint collaboration, we’ll empower broadcasters and post-production facilities in the area to be among the first movers who are migrating their media operations to the cloud,” said Daniel Mathew, Chief Revenue Officer, IPV. “Ease of access and remote collaboration are incredibly important, especially now, and so the remote capabilities of Curator will be an exciting advancement to bring to the ANZ market, where it will be at the forefront of such technological innovation”.