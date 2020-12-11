Danish multimedia hardware provider Triax and Spanish engineering and technological specialist Ikusi Multimedia have announced their planned merger in an agreement between their respective owners Polaris Private Equity and Velatia Group.

With headquarters, production and R&D base in Hornsyld, Denmark, Triax is a global supplier of products and solutions for the reception and distribution of video, audio and data signals.

Ikusi Multimedia, a business unit of Ikusi Electrónica, provides high tech solutions for the reception, processing and distribution of audiovisual digital content, focusing on providing high value-adding turnkey solutions to operators, installers, integrators and professional electronic equipment distributors. The company is headquartered in San Sebastián, Spain and operates primarily in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Together the companies aim to provide customers and partners with leading products and solutions as well as an increased market footprint and strengthened regional presence.

Peter Lyhne Uhrenholt, CEO at Triax, said: “our shared vision is to be our customers’ preferred connectivity partner through cutting-edge technological leadership. We will combine our complementary solutions, strong R&D foundation and above all customer-focussed values to connect our clients to the future.”

Added Alfredo Juarranz Bueno, director of Ikusi Multimedia: “This strategic alliance is a very important milestone in our strategy towards a customised digital platform of audiovisual solutions and services for B2B clients. By joining forces, we are dedicating ourselves to creating game-changing new opportunities at the forefront of the fast-growing B2B audio-visual and data solutions market.”

Lyhne Uhrenholt will be CEO of the newly merged company and headquarters will be in Hornsyld.

The 50/50 merger agreement is among other conditions subject to approval from the European competition authorities. Closing is expected in the first quarter of 2021.