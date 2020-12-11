Independent distributor all3media International has signed a deal with Blackfella Films, which will see it manage worldwide sales of the Australian producer’s political thriller Total Control.

Winner of the Diversify TV Excellence Award (Race and Ethnicity) at MIPCOM 2020, Total Control was recently recommissioned for a second season by ABC Australia.

Total Control is co-created by and stars Academy Award nominee Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under, Hilary and Jackie) alongside Deborah Mailman (Mystery Road) –both were winners of AACTA Awards for their roles in the first series. Keshet International will have tape and format rights to series 1 in North America.

Season 2, currently in development by Blackfella Films with plans to shoot early in 2021, will continue the story of Alex Irving (Mailman), a charismatic and contradictory Indigenous woman catapulted into government as part of a cynical power play.

Maartje Horchner, EVP content at all3media International, said: “We’re excited to partner with Blackfella Films on Total Control – and congratulate Darren, Rachel and the team on their recent MIPCOM award. This intelligent contemporary drama plays into the timely, global issue of black and First Nation rights, as Alex’s journey to represent her Australian Indigenous community at the top level of politics becomes fraught with game play and complexity.”

Added Darren Dale, managing director/producer at Blackfella Films: “Total Control features brilliant performances by Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths, combined with themes that are incredibly relevant to today’s global audience, as Alex’s passion, hope and idealism meet the increasingly murky world of politics. We’d like to thank Keshet International on their tremendous work on setting up the show and are delighted to be able to take the series forward and continue Alex’s story with all3media International onboard as the international funding partner for series two.”

The first series of Total Control was directed by Rachel Perkins and produced by Darren Dale and Miranda Dear.