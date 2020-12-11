As it rapidly beefs up its offer, French OTT provider Molotov has extended its relationship with smart video streaming technologies provider Unified Streaming to enable dynamic ad insertion across its VOD content.
The companies first began working together in 2015 when Molotov adopted Unified Streaming’s Origin service. The extension of the relationship will see the addition of its Remix technology, a playlist-based system that allows on-the-fly and targeted editing of video streams, across Molotov’s recently launched Mango brand for documentary and children’s programming.
Remix is designed to allow broadcasters, operators and streaming providers to gain more flexibility in the way they deliver video. By working with playlists, as opposed to video files, they are said to be able to manage streams on the fly, via their own CMS, and make the OTT experience more relevant to the end viewer in a more efficient way. Mango comes pre-loaded with premium content from the likes of Kabillion, Zylo, ACI, FIP, ZED, Ampersand, Sonar, ITV, Mediawan, Trade Media & Dynamic, and Crome Films, with Sony Pictures, Endemol, Lionsgate and Wild Bunch libraries set to follow.
The main benefit to Molotov of the new relationship is the addition of dynamic ad insertion (DAI), which is enabled through Unified Streaming’s integration with Ad Insertion Platform, a provider of server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and Ad monetisation solutions for live and on-demand services on IP multicast or OTT.
“Mango is the first free-to-air AVOD service in France and sets a new benchmark for the way content is monetised and distributed, while cementing Molotov’s position as a leading content aggregator,” explained Molotov chief business development officer Clement Cezard. “Thanks to Unified Remix’s dynamic playlist technology, along with the Ad Insertion Platform, we are able to deliver a best-in-class OTT service to our 13 million registered users and welcome AVOD offerings from new publishers.”
“Global AVOD spending is expected to double by 2025 and streaming providers must act now to make sure they have the right infrastructure in place to capitalise on the opportunity,” added Ad Insertion Platform CEO Laurent Potesta. “Through its work with Unified Streaming and Ad Insertion Platform, Molotov has built a platform that can maximise advertising opportunities today and in the future.”
Remix is designed to allow broadcasters, operators and streaming providers to gain more flexibility in the way they deliver video. By working with playlists, as opposed to video files, they are said to be able to manage streams on the fly, via their own CMS, and make the OTT experience more relevant to the end viewer in a more efficient way. Mango comes pre-loaded with premium content from the likes of Kabillion, Zylo, ACI, FIP, ZED, Ampersand, Sonar, ITV, Mediawan, Trade Media & Dynamic, and Crome Films, with Sony Pictures, Endemol, Lionsgate and Wild Bunch libraries set to follow.
The main benefit to Molotov of the new relationship is the addition of dynamic ad insertion (DAI), which is enabled through Unified Streaming’s integration with Ad Insertion Platform, a provider of server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and Ad monetisation solutions for live and on-demand services on IP multicast or OTT.
“Mango is the first free-to-air AVOD service in France and sets a new benchmark for the way content is monetised and distributed, while cementing Molotov’s position as a leading content aggregator,” explained Molotov chief business development officer Clement Cezard. “Thanks to Unified Remix’s dynamic playlist technology, along with the Ad Insertion Platform, we are able to deliver a best-in-class OTT service to our 13 million registered users and welcome AVOD offerings from new publishers.”
“Global AVOD spending is expected to double by 2025 and streaming providers must act now to make sure they have the right infrastructure in place to capitalise on the opportunity,” added Ad Insertion Platform CEO Laurent Potesta. “Through its work with Unified Streaming and Ad Insertion Platform, Molotov has built a platform that can maximise advertising opportunities today and in the future.”