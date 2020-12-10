Streaming may have boomed during 2020, driven by stay-at-home orders, but the Covid crisis has also seen nearly tenth of US broadband households cancelling at least one video service says research from Parks Associates.





Going forward, Parks also found that more than 40% of former pay-TV subscribers said they would re-subscribe once sports resumed, while more than two-thirds of former online pay-TV subscribers would sign back on. The study found that as of May 2020, 8% of US broadband households cancelled at least one video service due to the Covid-19 crisis, including 4% of that cancelled a traditional pay-TV service, due in large part to the cancellation of sports programming.“The lack of sports programming had a significant role in households cancelling their pay-TV services early in the pandemic,” said Jennifer Kent, senior director, Parks Associates commenting on the research. “All major leagues have now resumed play, and that should bring back many of these households, especially online pay-TV subscribers, who have an easier path to re-subscribe compared to traditional pay-TV. However, the ongoing economic crisis could push additional households to trim services. Service and video providers are shifting to focus on retention and finding ways to keep subscribers through innovative partnerships and unique content.”Going forward, Parks also found that more than 40% of former pay-TV subscribers said they would re-subscribe once sports resumed, while more than two-thirds of former online pay-TV subscribers would sign back on.