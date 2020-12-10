The advanced advertising service of the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV, Planet V, has confirmed that Samsung TV Plus will become the platform’s first third party publisher partner in early 2021.
Launched on 5 October to be deployed as a eployed as a wholly self-service solution, Planet V will allow ITV clients to optimise and monitor their campaigns in real time, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. After almost 50,000 hours of development work in customising and configuring what is being described as a unique advertising proposition, Planet V is designed to allow both advertisers and agencies control over the planning, purchasing and reporting of their campaigns across ITV’s VOD service, the ITV Hub which has a 32 million strong audience.
The new agreement reached between ITV and Samsung Ads is described as no less than transformative and is designed to enable Planet V buyers to access Samsung TV Plus inventory for planning and buying via the Planet V workflow. The deal marks an extension of a longstanding relationship between ITV and Samsung, with the ITV Hub and Hub plus currently available through Samsung’s Smart TV range.
“This collaboration marks another significant milestone for our aspirations for Planet V as a platform for all premium video,” remarked Kelly Williams, managing director, commercial at ITV. “Samsung plays a critical role in the modern TV ecosystem, which makes them a perfect strategic partner for this initiative. We’re delighted that they too see the power in the consolidation of technology solutions for premium video, and we look forward to coming together to drive the future of advanced advertising.”
“We are delighted to partner with one of the UK’s leading broadcasters on this exciting and transformative initiative,” added Alex Hole, Samsung Ads vice president. “Our partnership with ITV reflects the appetite from advertisers, who can now access directly via Planet V, brilliant content from both ITV and Samsung TV Plus, our free, ad-supported streaming service. As the TV continues to take centre stage in our homes, it’s crucial advertisers can reach every type of viewer. This partnership allows just that.”
With a launch planned for early ‘21, both parties are actively working on integration requirements with Samsung Ads via their programmatic partners SpotX and Publica. Planet V is now being rolled out across all major agencies, with 100% of ITV's VOD orders set to be executed via Planet V by the end of the year and the service has also announced a data partnership with identity infrastructure provider InfoSum.
