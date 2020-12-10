With Covid-19 totally transforming the worlds of work, leading and entertainment, mobile usage has sky-rocketed and the non-gaming apps that have defined the mobile market include Zoom, Google Meet, TikTok and Disney+ according to research from AppAnnie.
The study from the leading mobile data and analytics provider revealed how this year has transformed mobile for B2B and B2C applications and how the app providers are setting up for 2021.
Overall, looking at the period January to November 2020, AppAnnie found that the biggest categories of growth in time spent in 2020 include Business apps, up 200% - largely from collaboration and conferencing tools such as Zoom Cloud Meetings. As businesses went remote and collaboration went entirely online, demand for mobile apps surged. App Annie expects mobile usage to remain high in 2021 as businesses retain varying levels of remote policies globally.
Yet the entertainment mobile video industry had its successes also. TikTok enjoyed what AppAnnie called a continuing tidal wave throughout 2020 as content-hungry consumers flocked to the app to create, socialise and stay entertained. The analyst noted TikTok increasing its cross-app usage with major video streaming players like Netflix. This is said indicated that TikTok is not only blurring the lines between social and streaming but is a force to be reckoned with in the streaming world in its own right and is set to break into the 1 billion monthly active user club in 2021.
In terms of streaming video, mobile entertainment, video players and editors saw a 40% year-on-year growth. Disney+ was the star performer, enjoying what AppAnnie called a standout year for growth following its rollout into European and Latin American markets. Disney+ ranked fifth overall for consumer spend among non-gaming apps in 2020 — monetising mobile users to subscribe to the app, and taking advantage of exclusive content like The Mandalorian and Mulan which when dropped onto the market caused huge upticks in downloads.
The report noted that future prospects could be boosted going forward after Disney announced a corporate restructuring in Q4 2020 to support its primary focus for the Entertainment division on streaming. In 2021, App Annie predicts consumers will install up to 85% more video streaming apps in 2021 compared with pre-Covid levels.
Overall, looking at the period January to November 2020, AppAnnie found that the biggest categories of growth in time spent in 2020 include Business apps, up 200% - largely from collaboration and conferencing tools such as Zoom Cloud Meetings. As businesses went remote and collaboration went entirely online, demand for mobile apps surged. App Annie expects mobile usage to remain high in 2021 as businesses retain varying levels of remote policies globally.
Yet the entertainment mobile video industry had its successes also. TikTok enjoyed what AppAnnie called a continuing tidal wave throughout 2020 as content-hungry consumers flocked to the app to create, socialise and stay entertained. The analyst noted TikTok increasing its cross-app usage with major video streaming players like Netflix. This is said indicated that TikTok is not only blurring the lines between social and streaming but is a force to be reckoned with in the streaming world in its own right and is set to break into the 1 billion monthly active user club in 2021.
In terms of streaming video, mobile entertainment, video players and editors saw a 40% year-on-year growth. Disney+ was the star performer, enjoying what AppAnnie called a standout year for growth following its rollout into European and Latin American markets. Disney+ ranked fifth overall for consumer spend among non-gaming apps in 2020 — monetising mobile users to subscribe to the app, and taking advantage of exclusive content like The Mandalorian and Mulan which when dropped onto the market caused huge upticks in downloads.
The report noted that future prospects could be boosted going forward after Disney announced a corporate restructuring in Q4 2020 to support its primary focus for the Entertainment division on streaming. In 2021, App Annie predicts consumers will install up to 85% more video streaming apps in 2021 compared with pre-Covid levels.