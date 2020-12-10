London broadband company Community Fibre and Netgem has signed a deal to launch Community Fibre TV, leveraging Netgem’s new branded solution for UK ISPs.

Earlier this year Netgem collaborated with ISP Origin Broadband to offer multiscreen video service Origin TV and last month Community Fibre launched the capital’s first 3 Gigabit home broadband service.

Community Fibre TV will be a ‘pay-TV lite’ solution, streaming across TV in 4K UHD and mobile devices and combining the most popular TV channels and on-demand content across all genres, including Amazon Prime Video, Youtube 4K, Britbox and Rakuten TV Movies.

Sylvain Thevenot, chief commercial and customer officer (C3O) for Netgem, commented: ”London consumers will finally get to enjoy the full 21st century entertainment experience combining award-winning connectivity from Community Fibre with the top-of-the-range TV service we have developed for UK ISPs. The service pulls together all the most popular live channels with easy-to-find streaming titles across many On-demand platforms, keeping everyone entertained on faster broadband and at an affordable price.”

The service will launch early next in 2021.