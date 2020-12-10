Dutch tech firm Gamgee, which specialises in personalised digital home solutions, has updated its Gamgee mobile app.

The new app comes preloaded with features that Gamgee says will “demystify the often complex prospect of Wi-Fi management and home/office network control”. These include content filtering, parental control, Wi-Fi monitoring and Wi-Fi analytics functionalities.

There’s also a ‘For You’ feature that tracks users’ app usage habits to provide a more streamlined and focused app layout. This mode puts the buttons/app functions they need in view and keeps everything else sidetracked.

Gamgee was formerly exclusive to Gamgee-issued router setups, but the latest version of the app supports third-party router boxes, including the TP-link Archer C7, with plans to roll out support for other routers in the near future.

The new app is available for download from the Apple Appstore, Google Playstore, and online on the Gamgee website.