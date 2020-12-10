Still ramping up activities after the merger of Beyond Distribution and TCB Media Rights in the summer, Beyond Rights has gained a win with psychological thriller Halifax: Retribution which has been acquired in the US by PBS Distribution for Amazon Prime Video.
Produced by Beyond Lonehand, a Beyond group production company, for Nine Network (Australia), the 8 x 60’ procedural drama sees Rebecca Gibney reprising her iconic role as forensic psychiatrist Jane Halifax from HALIFAX F.P., a series of 21 award-winning, feature-length dramas that ran on Australian television from 1994 to 2002.
It’s been twenty years since Halifax worked in the field, but a sniper is terrorising the city and Commander Tom Saracen (Antony La Paglia) urgently needs her assistance. Halifax comes to realise that the killer’s invisibility to the surveillance cameras and his sophisticated hacking skills hold the clue to what he wants. When her partner, Ben (Craig Hall) is brutally murdered, Halifax is forced to confront a terrifying possibility: that the killer could be after her.
Halifax: Retribution has proved both a ratings and critical success this year. It remains the highest-rated new Australian drama of 2020, winning its primetime slot across all the commercial FTA networks for every episode and securing Australia’s highest-rating new drama of 2020. In the US it will be available on the PBS Masterpiece Channel on Amazon’s service.
“Through its Masterpiece brand, PBS has long provided a home for some of the world’s best and most enduring scripted series,” commented Sherry Fynbo, EVP sales for North America at Beyond Rights, was responsible for negotiating the deal with PBS Distribution. “We are thrilled that Halifax: Retribution will now sit alongside its impressive collection of leading English-language dramas on the PBS Masterpiece channel on Amazon’s Prime Video.”
It’s been twenty years since Halifax worked in the field, but a sniper is terrorising the city and Commander Tom Saracen (Antony La Paglia) urgently needs her assistance. Halifax comes to realise that the killer’s invisibility to the surveillance cameras and his sophisticated hacking skills hold the clue to what he wants. When her partner, Ben (Craig Hall) is brutally murdered, Halifax is forced to confront a terrifying possibility: that the killer could be after her.
Halifax: Retribution has proved both a ratings and critical success this year. It remains the highest-rated new Australian drama of 2020, winning its primetime slot across all the commercial FTA networks for every episode and securing Australia’s highest-rating new drama of 2020. In the US it will be available on the PBS Masterpiece Channel on Amazon’s service.
“Through its Masterpiece brand, PBS has long provided a home for some of the world’s best and most enduring scripted series,” commented Sherry Fynbo, EVP sales for North America at Beyond Rights, was responsible for negotiating the deal with PBS Distribution. “We are thrilled that Halifax: Retribution will now sit alongside its impressive collection of leading English-language dramas on the PBS Masterpiece channel on Amazon’s Prime Video.”