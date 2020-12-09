International premium streamer Starzplay has become the latest content service to become available on the Molotov TV bouquet in France.
On offer at 4.99€ per month, with no fixed subscription, Starzplay will provide Molotov’s users with access to several thousand films and series. Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy access to an SVOD catalogue including an exclusive line-up of programming including Starz Originals which features documentary series, crime drama, curated content, franchise material and limited event series. This includes the likes of the series based on Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic best-selling novel The Stand and Emmy nominated series including romantic drama Normal People.
“Molotov and Starz are delighted with this agreement, which provides the platform's 13 million users with a magnificent catalogue of films and series,” said Molotov general manager Grégory Samak. “Molotov is thus continuing its premium content distribution strategy with Starz.”
“Partnering with Molotov, an innovative leader in France, is an exciting opportunity for Starzplay to strengthen our presence in the market and give even more subscribers access to our massive library of exclusive original series and curated content,” added Starz executive vice president, international digital networks Superna Kalle.
“Molotov and Starz are delighted with this agreement, which provides the platform's 13 million users with a magnificent catalogue of films and series,” said Molotov general manager Grégory Samak. “Molotov is thus continuing its premium content distribution strategy with Starz.”
“Partnering with Molotov, an innovative leader in France, is an exciting opportunity for Starzplay to strengthen our presence in the market and give even more subscribers access to our massive library of exclusive original series and curated content,” added Starz executive vice president, international digital networks Superna Kalle.