Leading Japanese telecommunications company KDDI has struck a partnership with global sports streaming destination DAZN, aiming to bring to customers an enhanced 5G sport viewing experience.
From 11 December, customers of the telco’s au service with 5G-enabled handsets will be able to watch DAZN via higher quality streams, with faster download speeds and latency on live fixtures will be significantly reduced. Through the partnership, au customers will receive three months access to DAZN via the Data Max 5G plan, enabling them to watch as much sport as they want with an unlimited data tariff. The agreement also marks DAZN’s first 5G payment plan integration for customers.
“Through this partnership, we are very pleased to be able to provide customers with an unprecedented new sports viewing experience in conjunction with au 5G said KDDI president Makoto Takahashi. “We will continue to deliver the appeal of au 5G to all customers through the rich content of DAZN, based on our concept of 5G for Everyone.”
DAZN’s rights portfolio in Japan features leading domestic and international football competitions, including J. League, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the FA Cup, alongside NFL, Formula 1, WTA, FIBA and NPB’s Yomiuri Giants, Hanshin Tigers, Chunichi Dragons, Tokyo Yakult Swallows, DeNA Baystars and Pacific League Baseball. The agreement also expands on DAZN’s existing relationship with KDDI. In February, DAZN and KDDI launched Direct Carrier Billing, enabling au customers to register quickly and easily by paying for DAZN on their mobile phone bill.
“Millions of fans across Japan have already changed the way they watch live sport via DAZN,” added DAZN chief subscription officer Ben King. “More accessible, more flexible and more affordable than before. The possibilities of 5G and our partnership with KDDI, kick starts some incredible opportunities for us to take that sports-viewing experience to the next level.”
