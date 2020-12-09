The Extreme Reach (ER) Benchmarks Report for the third quarter of 2020 has revealed an online video industry with the share of business from connected TV (CTV) showing signs of stability, continued dominance of 30-second ads and impressions served via media aggregators reaching an all-time high.
The research includes ad performance data for impressions served from ER’s AdBridge platform to CTV, desktop, and mobile devices for July through September 2020.
CTV was as clear leader by means of share of impressions by device at 39%. The study also saw a wide range of preferred devices across its client base with some clients devoting as much as 72% of their impressions to CTV, while others focused largely on desktop and mobile. The aggregate share of impressions across all ER clients served to CTV remained nearly flat from Q2 to Q3 2020.
Data from the report indicated that 30-second ads accounted for 81% of ad impressions served by Extreme Reach in Q3 2020, compared to 79% in Q2 and 66% in Q3 2019. This marked an all-time high and the continuation of a trend that began in Q2 2018, when 30-second ads first overtook 15-second spots in ER's quarterly report.
In Q3, desktop accounted for 21% of ad impressions, a 40% YOY increase. As remote environments for work and study remained the norm, ER saw more impressions going to desktop to achieve brand goals as consumer behaviour adapts to the new digital and virtual environment. Video completion rates (VCR) for ads on desktop remained steady at 70%, though lower than rates seen for mobile app and CTV.
Similar to the growth seen in Q2 2020, media aggregators surged to 47% in Q3, an increase from 35% in Q2 and just 20% in Q3 2019. While premium publishers still lead in share of impressions served, at 53%, this is the lowest percentage reported for premium publishers since Extreme Reach's first report in Q1 2017.
"2020 continues to bring challenges to marketers and each quarter our data reflects shifts in strategy to account for the current circumstances," said Mary Vestewig, senior director, video account management at Extreme Reach commenting on the Benchmarks Report for the third quarter of 2020. "We see many digital native DTC brands focused on attribution and favouring ads on mobile and desktop over CTV. Others, looking to grow brand awareness, invest far more heavily in CTV. What's clear is that no single media mix suits every client and I believe that remains a constant even as many factors in digital advertising evolve and change."
