Object Matrix is expanding its MatrixStore Cloud storage platform into France and the US in early 2021 aiming to provide organisations with media workflows and interfaces that enable them to access and share content with global teams.

Working with its partners, IVORY in France and CineSys in North America, Object Matrix will enable its customers across the regions to access cloud storage with fully supported media workflows.



The solution is based on the MatrixStore object storage platform. Object Matrix says it is extremely secure, tightly integrated with many media platforms, cost effective for low and high volumes of media and comes with no hidden costs or additional charges to access data.



MatrixStore Cloud offers the benefits and functionality experienced by organisations using frequent access tiers of public cloud storage at pricing levels that are comparable with archive tiers but without the egress fees or unpredictable costs.



Jonathan Morgan, CEO, Object Matrix, commented: “Cloud storage has become increasingly important for media companies, especially fuelled by the global pandemic. By working with our partners, we are able to get MatrixStore closer to our customers in those regions, making it a viable option to enable easy access cloud storage.”



MatrixStore Cloud enables creative and production teams to self-serve access to content from work or remotely from anywhere. It comes with intuitive media-focused interfaces, which Object Matrix says makes it easier than ever to protect, find and share content.

