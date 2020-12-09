Qvest, based in Cologne, says OnPrem’s expertise in business and technology consulting, especially its focus on the digital media supply chain, will complement and extend Qvest’s portfolio and lay the foundation to gain a foothold in the US market.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, OnPrem is an end-to-end solution provider that strategises, advises, designs and develops technology solutions for media and entertainment and consumer products industries. The acquisition brings to the Qvest Group an experienced team of more than 250 consultants to deliver solutions in areas such as digital media supply chain, IP and rights management, data and analytics, customer experience design, Salesforce and program management/PMO.

Qvest Group CEO Peter Nöthen said: “OnPrem strengthens the position of the Qvest Group as a leading partner in digital media, data and cloud management and considerably enhances our capacity to provide clients with added value, scale, and world-class expertise.

“For Qvest, this is also the stepping stone to the largest market for broadcast and media in the world, which significantly raises our international business in technology consultancy and systems integration. Moreover, joining forces with OnPrem enables us to better and directly support worldwide operating clients and it also generates the ground for the growth of our cloud management platform qibb in the US-American market.”

Frank Leal, Partner at OnPrem, commented: “The leadership at OnPrem is excited and inspired by our new Qvest partnership. With Qvest’s focus on the media industry and quality and their international presence, there was no better fit for us. This transaction creates a worldwide entity that is a partner to CTOs, CIOs and broadcast engineers everywhere. Most importantly, we were able to join a leadership team with a similar philosophy on culture and talent, providing additional opportunities for our team members and creating an organisation that is a home to the best consultants and engineers in the world.”

Qvest has been accelerating the digital transformation of its clients, offering capabilities in technology design consultancy and systems integration, software development, cloud engineering, and technical infrastructure operations.

For OnPrem, Qvest’s service offerings and global scale will help to meet its clients’ growing needs for architecture design, seamless technology integration and realising large-scaled media infrastructure projects along the entire digital media value chain.

As part of the acquisition, the Qvest Group acquired 55% of the shares in OnPrem. The partners at OnPrem, Frank Leal, Candice Lu, Christophe Ponsart, Jon Christian, and Vanessa Fiola, along with leadership, will continue to build on its relationships with employees and clients.