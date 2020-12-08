Driven by coming of age drama Normal People, the BBC iPlayer has recorded a record breaking 2020 in terms of viewer requests breaking for the first time the five billion barrier.
This year there have been 5.3 billion requests to stream content on iPlayer across January to November, 33% more than that recorded in the same period last year, and already 850 million requests higher than the whole of 2019.
There have so far been over 62 million requests to stream the BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s popular novel on iPlayer across the year, as viewers were captivated by Marianne and Connell’s evolving love story. Killing Eve has once again been a huge hit, with 39 million requests for the third series of the spy thriller. The super spy’s return for series three was the biggest single episode of the year so far on iPlayer, with 7.4 million requests to stream the first episode of the smash hit thriller’s third series. Normal People’s debut episode has taken the second spot, with over 6.3 million requests.
Other big successes in 2020 include new programmes like Aussie drama The Secrets She Keeps, Mike Bartlett’s Life, depicting the complex and troubled lives of four families in Manchester, Michaela Coel’s incredible I May Destroy You, and Scottish thriller The Nest. There were also strong performances from returning shows like The Split, and Silent Witness. Outside of drama, MasterChef continues to prove popular with viewers, and the final series of This Country, telling the story of Kerry and Kurtan’s Cotswold-based escapades, has been to date the biggest comedy of the year.
More people than ever looked to iPlayer for updates on current events during the year of Covid-19. There have been over 480 million requests for News content on iPlayer across the year, up 91% on January to November in 2019. The biggest single day for news content on iPlayer was 31 October when the second national UK lockdown was announced, with 5.4 million requests. In contrast there were 4.6 million requests on 23 March, the day the Prime Minister announced the first lockdown, while the reaction following the US election on 5 November resulted in 3 million requests.
Commenting on the traffic to date, Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “It’s been a tough year for so many of us but through two national lockdowns and many difficult months BBC iPlayer has been there to keep us entertained and well informed wherever you are throughout the UK, seeing 5 billion requests for the first time ever.”
There have so far been over 62 million requests to stream the BBC’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s popular novel on iPlayer across the year, as viewers were captivated by Marianne and Connell’s evolving love story. Killing Eve has once again been a huge hit, with 39 million requests for the third series of the spy thriller. The super spy’s return for series three was the biggest single episode of the year so far on iPlayer, with 7.4 million requests to stream the first episode of the smash hit thriller’s third series. Normal People’s debut episode has taken the second spot, with over 6.3 million requests.
Other big successes in 2020 include new programmes like Aussie drama The Secrets She Keeps, Mike Bartlett’s Life, depicting the complex and troubled lives of four families in Manchester, Michaela Coel’s incredible I May Destroy You, and Scottish thriller The Nest. There were also strong performances from returning shows like The Split, and Silent Witness. Outside of drama, MasterChef continues to prove popular with viewers, and the final series of This Country, telling the story of Kerry and Kurtan’s Cotswold-based escapades, has been to date the biggest comedy of the year.
More people than ever looked to iPlayer for updates on current events during the year of Covid-19. There have been over 480 million requests for News content on iPlayer across the year, up 91% on January to November in 2019. The biggest single day for news content on iPlayer was 31 October when the second national UK lockdown was announced, with 5.4 million requests. In contrast there were 4.6 million requests on 23 March, the day the Prime Minister announced the first lockdown, while the reaction following the US election on 5 November resulted in 3 million requests.
Commenting on the traffic to date, Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “It’s been a tough year for so many of us but through two national lockdowns and many difficult months BBC iPlayer has been there to keep us entertained and well informed wherever you are throughout the UK, seeing 5 billion requests for the first time ever.”