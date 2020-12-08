Aiming to take advantage of a global 27% leap in music video consumption, Vevo has made its catalogue of more than 450,000 premium music videos and
original content available for free on millions of VIZIO SmartCast TVs.
The launch on the smart TV range is part of Vevo’s expansion in the connected television space where consumers increasingly choose to view music video content at home. VIZIO will join a portfolio of existing Vevo partners, including YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Roku, PlutoTV, Apple TV, NetRange, Virgin Media, Sky, Vewd, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus and more.
“At Vevo, we pride ourselves in bringing our high-quality, culturally relevant content and programming to consumers when, where and how they want it. For advertisers, we are guaranteeing the audience composition, brand safety, and increasingly the screen, for their media delivery,” said Vevo president of sales and distribution Kevin McGurn commenting on the move. “Our research consistently shows that consumers want to watch music videos in their living rooms and that they are watching alongside their friends and family. So together with VIZIO, which has its own impressive scale and reach, Vevo’s quality content is now available to even more connected television audiences.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Vevo to our award-winning SmartCast platform and expand our music offerings with on-demand access to music videos and the entertainment that consumers crave,” added VIZIO vice president of business development Katherine Pond. “By building personalised experiences and enhancing our platform with endless entertainment options for consumers, we are also able to serve up new direct-to-device advertising opportunities for brands and agencies.”
